Give the Q8 the best source material available - Netflix 4K HDR content is good, 4K HDR Blu-ray disc even better - and the case for QLED becomes immediately apparent. Despite its requirement for backlighting, and despite having fewer independently dimmable backlighting zones than its Q9 relative, the Q8 is capable of almost OLED-like levels of blackness.

There’s not a hint of clouding in the darkest scenes (or in the black bars top and bottom of your image if you’re watching some 21:9 content), yet the Q8 manages to give black tones the sort of depth that’s far more readily associated with OLED and its individual on/off pixel lighting.

And it has an equally un-OLED facility for maintaining its brightness and accuracy even when viewed quite a long way off-axis. Though it lacks the eye-searing peak brightness of the Q9, the Q8 is still a lot brighter than any OLED rival.

As a result, it’s possible to revel in HDR content - the gap between the darkest blacks and the brightest whites is considerable, and every colour in the spectrum in between is bright and vivid, but not overblown. Whether you’re watching a murky Scandinavian crime drama or an over-caffeinated Manga adventure, the images are always vibrant and convincing.

In terms of the sheer amount of detail the Samsung retrieves and displays, there’s currently no way of making a meaningful improvement by buying any other TV from any other manufacturer. The Q8 serves up a staggering amount of detail, whether it’s in the fine creases around the eyes of a veteran actor, or in the fine patterning of an ill-advised jacket the very same actor wears.

Edges are drawn smoothly and confidently, too - there’s simply no other £2k TV currently available that makes a more compelling case for Ultra High-Definition content.

It’s only with motion that the Q8 is anything less than utterly assured. With the most testing content - sport is always a good choice, as it’s easy to get a picture that features a) swathes of green, and b) a ball moving in the opposite direction the way the camera’s panning - the Samsung has to work hard to keep movement smooth and controlled.

Drop down in quality to non-HDR and Full HD content, and the story is much the same - just slightly less so. The excellent contrasts and black levels remain, the lavish detail levels stick around, and motion can be just a little problematic. The Q8 is a very accomplished upscaler. It’s only when having to make up the vast majority of on-screen information (when displaying a poor-spec DVD picture, for example) do images become soft and indistinct.