The problem with the first generation of foldable phones (other than them breaking after just a handful of days) is that they weren’t really phones.

Sure, they operated like smartphones, and you could definitely make calls on them, but in practice, the first foldable phones - we’re talking the Royole Flexpai, Huawei Mate X, and Samsung Galaxy Fold - were actually more like foldable tablets that doubled as chunky, cumbersome and simply not particularly desirable phones.

While it’s unlikely that Samsung won’t further iterate on the book-like Galaxy Fold form factor, its second foldable feels a lot more viable as a phone. Like the reimagined Motorola Razr that sent the internet into a frenzy after its unveiling towards the end of 2019, the Galaxy Z Flip is an old-becomes-new-fashioned flip phone with a clamshell design that opens up to reveal a large foldable display. And this time, the all-too prototype-y plastic panel has been swapped for a proper glass one, which really does make a world of difference.

At £1,300 it’s still prohibitively pricey for what cynics might call a glorified proof-of-concept device, especially as specs take a hit in places. But of all the phones we’ve folded (and reader, rest assured that we’ve folded all the foldable phones), it might turn out to be the only one we want in our pocket on a permanent basis.

Read on for hands-on impressions from Samsung’s annual Unpacked showcase.