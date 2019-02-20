Samsung Galaxy S10

This year marks 10 years for Samsung, so it’s fair to expect something a little special.

That’s why there are two versions of the Galaxy S10+. The pricier ceramic edition packs in more RAM and up to 1TB storage, but most people hankering after Samsung’s new star will be satisfied with standard S10+.

Whilst there’s no standout features and more incremental improvements on the excellent Galaxy S9+, the 93.1% screen-to-window ratio is something to behold.

The king of the dual cameras is now sporting an additional 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens for extra lusty bokeh portraits and wide-angled shots. But what sets this version apart from the S10 is the extra front-facing camera.

With wireless power share, a dollop of AI smarts, and a larger 4,100mAh battery, there’s plenty of talking points.

But in 2019, is it enough to compete with what’s been a dawn of a new age for smartphone design?