Samsung Galaxy S10

This year marks 10 years for Samsung, so it’s fair to expect something a little special.
That’s why there are two versions of the Galaxy S10+. The pricier ceramic edition packs in more RAM and up to 1TB storage, but most people hankering after Samsung’s new star will be satisfied with standard S10+.
Whilst there’s no standout features and more incremental improvements on the excellent Galaxy S9+, the 93.1% screen-to-window ratio is something to behold.
The king of the dual cameras is now sporting an additional 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens for extra lusty bokeh portraits and wide-angled shots. But what sets this version apart from the S10 is the extra front-facing camera.
With wireless power share, a dollop of AI smarts, and a larger 4,100mAh battery, there’s plenty of talking points.
But in 2019, is it enough to compete with what’s been a dawn of a new age for smartphone design?
Design and build: Bend and stretch
Samsung calls it an Infinity-O Display and that translates as a 93.1% screen-to-window ratio. That's a whole lot of screen, interrupted only by the somewhat distracting double-lens front-facing camera.
The AMOLED 6.4in screen is quite a stunner; watching a video of a cyclist gliding over mountains had me transfixed thanks to bright whites and jet blacks. It's one of the most vibrant screens we’ve seen on a smartphone.
By comparison the S9+, last year’s star player – was blessed with a 6.2in screen. The bezel is so thin now that, the glass-covered phone feels luxurious with only a tiny chin at the bottom.
The power button and volume control placements will be familiar to any Samsung user, but this time there’s biometric fingerprint scanner in the display which takes a 3D impression of your thumb, making it harder to break into.
The Galxay S10+ can take a bit of a dunking with IP68 waterproofing and comes in prism green, white and black colours.
The thing is a fingerprint magnet, however, so do carry a microfibre cloth on you at all times should you wish to keep it shiny. That said, the 5G-enabled ceramic version comes only in black and white and has a matte finish. Stand down microfibre cloth.
Performance: Devil on horseback
The S10+ houses the latest Exynos 8920 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, depending on region - and in either case, you'll get one of the most powerful CPUs you can stick in an Android smartphone.
The fingerprint sensor worked with lightning speed and zipping through the menus was a seamless experience. It’ll be interesting to see how it copes with games and more heavy-duty work, but if it’s anything like it’s older brother, we’ve got high hopes. Especially with either 8GB or 12GB RAM onboard, depending on version.
Samsung is keen to flex its AI muscles a la Huawei, and will be able to learn your usual behaviours and serve up useful applications - and will also kill off those not in use to save battery.
With all this extra grunt, you think it’d get a little hot and bothered right? Samsung’s thought of that and there’s vapour cooling technology built-in to stop it overheating. Mobile gaming in style gets the added benefit of Dolby Atmos too.
Camera: Know it all
Let’s start with lenses. There’s five: two 10MP cameras on the front and three on the rear. There’s an ultra-wide 16MP f/1.9 lens, a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto lens and a 12MP f/1.5 lens.
That’s a lot to take in, and we’ve not nearly spent enough time with it to cast an ultimate opinion on how competent they are. But initial results were impressive.
Popping colours and loads of cool effects, bokeh adjustments, and the option to have the subject in colour and the background in black and white all make it a creative dream toy.
Lenses are one thing, but a huge consideration nowadays is AI. Not everyone’s a photographer. Some need a little help on how to take a ‘good’ photo. Luckily for them, there’s an AI assisted photo mode which will have on-screen direction to decipher the ‘best shot.'
Using theories like the ‘rule of three’ and checking that the subject is in focus, it’s fairly complicated stuff you can outsource to your phone.
It’ll also take a picture when it detects a smile. That's useful some of the time, but not when you’re working on a moody photo series to reflect how the general public feels about the climate crises.
And if you want to outsource even more creative work to your phone, there’s now a load of new scenes you can select from the photo options -- such as cat and dog mode, which is a surefire way to win the affections of your Instagram followers.
Video gets ignored a lot of the time, but it’d be a great shame as the S10+ produces some of the best video we’ve seen from a smartphone.
Select HDR10+ mode in settings to ensure moving images are sharp with good contrast. When comparing two videos side-by-side from the same phone, there’s so much more detail packed in on that mode than with the default settings.
There’s also image stabilisation on video mode, which we tested during the demo and were amazed at just how steady video rendered, GoPro-style.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ initial verdict
It’s hard to stand out in the world of smartphones, especially as we’re immersed in the can-do-everything-you-dreamed-of-and-more homogeneity.
Honor stole the title of first hole-punch display. Huawei spell-bound us with camera trickery and shared charging. Apple conviced us that it invented the bokeh slider.
There’s just not that many headline-grabbing things to say about the Samsung Galaxy S10+. That being said, it‘s one of the classiest and glassiest phones we’ve held.
That screen is stunning, and there’s no doubt it’s also one of the most powerful Androids money can buy. It’s just a very high asking price at £899, and we'll have to wait until our full review to see whether it can top the current smartphone king, Huawei's Mate 20 Pro.