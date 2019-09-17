Call us old fashioned but putting pen to paper is one of life’s simple pleasures. And thankfully, the digitised version from the Galaxy Note 10+ is equally satisfying.

Handwriting can be transcribed into text, which was available on the Note 9, but now it’s a lot more accurate and it can even be downloaded into a Microsoft Word doc.

You can even write ‘off screen’ which we love. It gives you the ability to take notes without the distraction of everything else going on once you unlock your device. It’s the quickest way to get writing and a bit of an overlooked treat really. Simply press on the bottom of the pen to release it from the phone’s body and it’s ready – like an inviting fresh pad of paper.

The newest feature to the S Pen is the inclusion of a gyroscope, which allows you to use Air Actions with some wizardly ward-like behaviour. Swipe between camera modes and make circle motions clockwise to zoom and visa-versa. Again – this is the sort of thing that will draw attention to yourself. And it’s also something you probably won’t use very often.

Which brings us nicely to another Pen-based activity - AR Doodle. This allows you to draw on subjects in virtual space, like drawing a halo over the head of your friend and it’ll ‘stick’ to the object, so the halo will follow them around through the camera. Sure it's fun for a while, especially on a long train ride, but far from essential.

It’s great to see DeX doesn’t require a dock anymore, because to be honest it was a bit of a pain. Now access DeX just by plugging the phone into your PC via USB-C. There’s also a new Link to Windows mode which would be a lot more useful if it were easier to drag and drop items without it being so temperamental.

Bixby is best when it’s seen and not heard. Great for identifying things via the camera but ask Bixby to do anything useful is not going to be a fruitful experience.