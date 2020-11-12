These earphones are dinky, but they don’t miss out on any features. You can control your music and the earphones with taps on the earpieces and — thank god — no swipe gestures are involved. Single, double and triple taps act as playback controls. Long presses can either change the volume, toggle ANC or let you talk to Samsung’s Bixby assistant.

Choose your shortcut in the Samsung Wearable app on your phone. The controls are simple enough, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live goes through stages of ignoring your taps. True wireless earphone controls continue to cause problems. What a surprise. These earphones have active noise cancellation, using three mics to get rid of outside noise. It’s not as effective as that of the Sony WF-1000XM3, Huawei FreeBuds Pro or Bose QuietComfort, but still zaps the low-frequency dirges of busy roads and train carriages.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live do this no. 1 job of ANC headphones well enough, you just don’t get the zen-like isolation of the very best. It introduces a slight noise bed as well, although you’ll only notice it in quiet rooms. And do you really need to use ANC then?

Battery life is good too, at eight hours without ANC or six hours with it. These are not standard-setting stats, but that seems good stamina given how small these earphones are.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live charger case is dinky too, a bit like a ring presentation box. It charges the earphones around 2.5 times before needing a juice-up. Make sure to put them back in the case if you don’t want to find them dead, as Buds Live don’t seem to go to sleep automatically (with ANC on) when they are out of your ears.