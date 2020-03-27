Well, first things first. This is an 8K TV, with a resolution of 7680 x 4320 - that’s a total of well over 33 million individual pixels. Compare that to the 8.3 million pixels of a 4K TV, or the 2 million-or-so of a Full HD television, and it becomes pretty obvious pretty quickly that a) 8K has the potential to be hugely more detailed than any other standard and b) an 8K TV has an awful lot of work to do when upscaling lower-resolution stuff to fill its screen.

Then there’s the One Connect box. As mentioned, Samsung manages to keep the 75Q950TS so enviably slim by moving all the stuff that requires cabling - that’s all inputs and even mains power - out of the screen entirely into a separate off-board box. So the TV’s four HDMI inputs (one of which is HDMI 2.1), three USB sockets, ethernet input, RF and satellite tuner connections, digital optical output and mains socket can all be neatly hidden away, leaving this massive television needing just one slim cable running to it in order to fully do its thing. No other 75in TV looks as clean and uncluttered, and as a consequence no other 75in TV looks quite so elegant when hung on the wall.

(You may not have the wall-space to spare, of course. In that case the Samsung can sit on its central stand, where it leans back just a little to make sure it’s facing your eyes rather than your knees.)

Elsewhere, the 75Q950TS is specified to the sort of standard you’d expect from a TV at this sort of money. It’s a full-array screen in backlighting terms - there are 480 discrete lighting/dimming zones behind those many millions of pixels. These are controllable down to an individual zone, so the Samsung has every chance of keeping black tones detailed and deep, even if they’re sharing the screen with brightly lit areas. And though Samsung still refuses to play nicely with Dolby Vision, it covers every other HDR standard - which only increases the chances of getting vibrant, life-like images from appropriate source material.

If you’re thinking of paying eight thousand pounds for a TV but haven’t set any money aside for a sound system to go along with it, well… that’s a bold strategy. But nevertheless, Samsung has made a big effort where the 75Q950TS’s audio performance is concerned. ‘Object Tracking Sound +’ is an array of eight speaker drivers, powered by a total of 70 watts of oomph - two midrange units and two low-frequency drivers sit near the bottom of the frame, two midrange near the top and one tweeter one either side of the chassis, around halfway up. The intention is to deliver a bigger overall sound that TVs normally provide, and to give some impression of the sound tracking the on-screen action.