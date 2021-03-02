Everyone loves pizza, and anyone who tells you otherwise should not be trusted. You can argue over crust thickness, fruit-based toppings and the merits of semolina flour, but the fact remains - they’re all pretty great. Even a visit from the good Dr. Oetker can fix a craving (in an emergency).

But with Pizzerias currently only doing takeaways (delivered lukewarm if you’re lucky) making your own – and having loads of time on your hands - makes perfect sense. It’s little wonder Google searches for ‘pizza ovens’ increased by 300 per cent last year.

That’s all well and good, but it’s freezing outside and we’ve no intention of firing up the likes of the Ooni or Gozney Roccbox, and while you can make a passable pizza indoors using a hot pan and grill, it’s not quite the same.

Sage Appliances plans to change this with the Smart Oven Pizzaiolo (Italian for a pizza making pro), a powerful indoor pizza oven that promises restaurant quality thin and crispy, wood fired style and even deep pan deliciousness without burning the house down.

Stuff spent a week with the Pizzaiolo thoroughly testing the oven’s capabilities - and our constitution - to see if you really can knock out a professional pizza at home.