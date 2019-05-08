World War Z doubles down on its tale of a global undead infection by setting its four campaign areas across different continents. You’ll battle through New York, Jerusalem, Moscow and Tokyo, and each area is split into smaller missions.

The campaign is fairly short; you can battle through the whole thing in around five hours. Like Left 4 Dead, though, the idea here is to replay each level multiple times. World War Z lacks the true unpredictability that Left 4 Dead’s brilliant AI Director caused, so each playthrough does end up feeling relatively similar to the last. To mitigate this, though, WWZ includes a moder progression system, player classes and unlockable weapons. The draw here, then, is to gain XP through successful completions until your characters are levelled-up enough to tackle a harder difficulty setting.

As you jump up in difficulty, though, the game just gets increasingly frustrating, as your team is denied respawns and med kits, making the challenge feel forced rather than well-measured. While Saber may have built the game with multiple playthroughs in mind, it has also been smart enough to launch at a budget price-point. So if you do get together with a group of friends (and it is almost essential to do so, although matchmaking is perfectly functional), even if you only play through the campaign once or twice, it still feels like a worthwhile investment, especially in a world where coop shooters like Destiny and The Division are demanding hundreds of hours of your time.