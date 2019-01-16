Royole FlexPai

Where the hell to begin?

In its most simple, easy-to-get-your-head-around form, Royole’s FlexPai is a tablet just smaller than an iPad Mini. The 7.8in display has a 1920 x 1440 resolution with a 4:3 aspect ratio. A fairly inoffensive bezel surrounds the screen, while a thicker black bar on the top or side of the phone, depending on how you’re holding it, houses the cameras.

The device never looks completely flat, which is a definite issue. I had to resist the temptation to press the small hump running down the middle of the display to straighten it out, which is a sentence I can’t quite believe I’m writing about a smartphone.

And while the panel used is AMOLED, the colours looked blotchy and oversaturated. It’s not something that would stand up well next to one of Samsung or Apple’s latest and greatest, that’s for sure.

Anyway, the real fun starts when you fold the thing. The FlexPai’s display is 0.01mm thin, and its maker calls it unbreakable. No more cracked displays is the promise.

Here, it only folds in half (or 180 degrees), but Royole says the technology is even more bendable. I’m hoping for a second-gen model that doubles up as an accordion or fashioned into a fez.

It doesn’t matter how many times a company rep tells you a phone can support more than 200,000 bends - the first time you bend a phone you’re 100% certain it’s going to shatter straight into your face.

The FlexPai really works as advertised, but while its foldiness is some feat, this is nowhere close to being a handset you’d want to known. Even if it, shockingly, does actually fit into your jeans pocket (we tried it), the phone is pretty chunky when folded, and the rubbery hinge that joins it together is comically ugly.

Meanwhile, the magnets that clamp each end together are strong enough to make prizing them apart more difficult than you’d like, and it’s easy to imagine the FlexPai flying out of your hands while trying to do it.

When folded, you have a screen on each side (16:9 and 18:9), with the remaining AMOLED on the side reserved for notifications. Even if it feels like an unwieldy prototype rather than a retail-ready product, this design does allow for some pretty unique features.