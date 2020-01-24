More doesn't always mean better, and sure, two of the 5 Pro's four snappers are a bit niche - but the main sensor certainly means business. It's the same one that you'll find in the £549 OnePlus 7T, taking 48MP pictures and using pixel-binning to pop out 12MP images.

In daylight, it takes very detailed, well-exposed shots that still look pretty good once you start peeping at pixels. Electronic stabilisation helps keep well-lit scenes looking sharp. Colours can seem a bit artificially boosted compared to real life, though, and when the light drops you lose quite a bit of clarity. Still, dynamic range is pretty decent, so for the most part you'll be able to stick your shots straight onto social media.

Switch to the 8MP ultrawide angle lens and pictures seem a lot softer, and the saturation-boosting image processing is a lot more noticeable, but there's no denying you can fit a lot more of your subject into every shot.

The other two sensors are less impressive. One is dedicated to macro shooting, but at 2MP you shouldn't expect brilliant results. It can be tricky to get the required 4cm away from your subject to keep everything in focus, and the results aren't all that special.

We're not massively fussed about depth sensors, and the 2MP one found here does pretty much what you'd expect: mostly convincing portrait effects, but with the usual bokeh errors around fine detail that make you wonder why Realme didn't just do it with software instead.

The camera app doesn't exactly make it easy to swap between all these cameras, either. The ultrawide angle lens is always accessible on the main screen, but you've got to dig around for the macro and portrait modes - surely if they're good enough to get their own sensors, these modes should be front-and-centre?

At least the 16MP front-facing camera does a decent job with selfies, packing in more than enough detail in most lighting conditions.