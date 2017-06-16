Samsung Galaxy Book: The future of the PC is so much more than a laptop

Times have changed. These days, work gets done in the kitchen, on a flight, at the coffee shop and, even, once in a while, at a desk.
Traditional PC formats just don’t suit our modern, dynamic productivity needs. You need a device that can keep up. Step forward the Galaxy Book: a next-gen PC that can handle any scenario you throw at it. Available in 12-inch and 10.6-inch models, this small but mighty device comes with a magnetic keyboard and S Pen stylus as standard – so it’s got everything you need, straight out of the box.
Here’s how it can help you, no matter what you do...
Designed for on-the-go professionals
The Samsung Galaxy Book punches well above its skinny tablet weight. That’s particularly useful if your job involves lots of travel.
Engineered with a laptop-grade 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and up to 8GB RAM (or Intel Core m3 / 4GB in the 10.6in model), equipped with Windows 10 and shipping with a full-size magnetic keyboard, it has the performance you need to keep multitasking on the move. And it’s all wrapped up in a sleek metal chassis to ensure it’s ready for life on the road.
Battery life is equally impressive. The 12in model claims to offer up to 11 hours of continuous use on a full charge, while the 10.6in model promises to keep going for 9.5 hours on the trot. If you regularly find yourself without easy access to a power source, that’s a reassuringly large amount of juice.
Opt for the LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Book and you’ll have ultra-fast CAT 6 access to the internet wherever you go. With 128-bit encryption, you can be sure your documents and data are safe from prying eyes.
Plus, thanks to Samsung Flow, you can sync the Samsung Galaxy Book with your Samsung smartphone to receive notifications and transfer data seamlessly. Smarter still, Samsung Flow lets you start a task on a different device, then pause and pick it up again from the same place on your Galaxy Book.
Short of carrying your luggage for you and telling some winning anecdotes, it’s the ideal travelling companion.
The perfect study partner
Sometimes you’re frantically bashing out an essay you should have written weeks ago. Sometimes you’re sprawled out bingeing on a new Netflix series. In any case, the Galaxy Book is ready for the most demanding student lifestyles.
It’s small enough to fit into a shoulder bag, sports up to 256GB of SSD storage space (plus another 256GB via microSD card) and has a seriously high-spec screen. You can choose between either a 12-inch, 2160x1440 sAMOLED display or 10.6-inch full HD TFT display.
Both displays support 4K playback, with the 12in option allowing you to fully immerse yourself in HDR video, complete with high-contrast, true-to-life colour. From a visual perspective, it passes with distinction.
Built for work – and play
If your profession or pastime involves drawing, marking up PDFs or scribbling notes at meetings, the Galaxy Book can be your canvas. The new, included S Pen allows you to write and sketch directly onto the screen.
Because it has an ultra-precise 0.7mm tip capable of registering 4096 different levels of pressure, it’s designed to offer the best possible accuracy. Plus, unlike with competitor devices, there’s no need to recharge it – so it’s always ready to go.
S Pen can help you to multitask more effectively, too. Air Command lets you quickly swap between apps, while Smart Select knows what you’re doing and the functions you might need quick access to – so you can, say, easily create and share a GIF from a movie file.
What’s more, artists will find S Pen a powerful tool, offering a variety of widths and textures of pen tip, wide colour ranges and a number of painting effects, including oil- and watercolour.
While there’s no easel, the Galaxy Book’s magnetic keyboard case operates as an effective kickstand, allowing you to choose from four dynamic viewing modes (three modes with the 10.6-inch model). Whether you’re drawing, typing or viewing, there’ll be an angle that’s right for you.
So, no matter what you do, the Samsung Galaxy Book offers the power, connectivity and versatility you need in a form factor you can take anywhere. It’s a new chapter for the PC.
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book today from Samsung Shop, starting at £649 with finance options available. Simply click here >>