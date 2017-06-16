Samsung Galaxy Book: The future of the PC is so much more than a laptop

Times have changed. These days, work gets done in the kitchen, on a flight, at the coffee shop and, even, once in a while, at a desk.

Traditional PC formats just don’t suit our modern, dynamic productivity needs. You need a device that can keep up. Step forward the Galaxy Book: a next-gen PC that can handle any scenario you throw at it. Available in 12-inch and 10.6-inch models, this small but mighty device comes with a magnetic keyboard and S Pen stylus as standard – so it’s got everything you need, straight out of the box.

Here’s how it can help you, no matter what you do...