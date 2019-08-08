Promoted: Stay safe as houses with Brisant Secure

Regardless of how clever it is, how nicely it plays with other smart home platforms and what features it includes, the fundamental job of a door lock is to keep the bad guys out. The standard Ultion lock – minus its freshly added smarts – has been designed and sold by Brisant-Secure for the past five years. It’s tested to every lock standard available, used by professional locksmiths, and approved by the rozzers.

At the centre of every Ultion Smart is an Ultion lock and with it every element of Ultion security. A nice soundbite, but ultimately meaningless if you’re new to the brand, so Brisant-Secure has put its money where its mouth is, offering a £1000 security guarantee against the most common form of break-in: someone snapping the lock.