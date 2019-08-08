Promoted: Stay safe as houses with Brisant Secure

Connected security devices have become a boom area for the smart home. You can see and speak with whoever has the audacity to ring your video doorbell, keep eyes on your property from anywhere in the world with a camera and app, or remotely light up your abode like a Christmas tree to spook would- be intruders. However, nobody has yet perfected the smart door lock… until perhaps now. The Ultion Smart from Brisant-Secure is different from the fistful of connected locking systems developed by tech companies, because they’re a lock specialist first and foremost… but that’s just part of the story.
Bad boys what you gonna do?
Regardless of how clever it is, how nicely it plays with other smart home platforms and what features it includes, the fundamental job of a door lock is to keep the bad guys out. The standard Ultion lock – minus its freshly added smarts – has been designed and sold by Brisant-Secure for the past five years. It’s tested to every lock standard available, used by professional locksmiths, and approved by the rozzers.
At the centre of every Ultion Smart is an Ultion lock and with it every element of Ultion security. A nice soundbite, but ultimately meaningless if you’re new to the brand, so Brisant-Secure has put its money where its mouth is, offering a £1000 security guarantee against the most common form of break-in: someone snapping the lock.
It’s got a key
There are multiple ways to use the Ultion Smart – voice controls with Amazon Alexa or Siri through Apple HomeKit, Bluetooth thorough an accompanying app, wireless keypad PIN access, or a proper key. Where other smart locks have ditched key entry entirely, Ultion Smart helps you avoid the humiliation of not having enough smartphone charge to let you into your own house.
So why have a smart lock at all? Using GPS and Bluetooth, the door can automatically unlock when you approach and automatically lock behind you. You can even issue time-limited electronic keys to others – handy for Airbnb landlords, letting in tradespeople, or issuing ultimatums for someone to be home by a certain time. For people with mobility issues you can set it so a slight touch enables the lock to turn.