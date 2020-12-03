Promoted: 5 reasons why the Humax Aura is a TV recorder with a difference

Humax’s new Aura is its most advanced set-top box ever – but it’s also much more than that.

In 2020, a Freeview recorder isn’t just a hard drive with a remote: with our TVs now the hub of increasingly smart homes, Humax has created a device that does way more than just ensure you don’t miss an episode of The Repair Shop.

Freeview Play offers more than 20,000 hours of on-demand content and over 700 box sets and adding Aura to your existing smart home setup using the Google Home app on your smart device is a doddle.