Living on the Edge: Motorola’s iconic Razr flip phone rebooted for a new generation

1996 was a hell of a year. Britpop was at its peak, with Oasis playing to 250,000 people over two rowdy nights at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire; at the pictures, Trainspotting had everybody hooked and proved British cinema could go toe-to-toe with the Hollywood big boys; and at Wembley, England came closer than ever to finally bringing football home.

It was also a year of some significant endings – Take That split up, and Charles and Diana got divorced – but there were new beginnings too. The radio waves carried the sounds of the Spice Girls’ first single, Wannabe; Dolly the sheep became the planet’s first cloned mammal; and in January, a new era began at Motorola with the launch of the StarTAC – the world’s first clamshell mobile phone.

It’s easy to forget that, until the StarTAC came along, mobile phones were not neat, pocketfriendly devices – they were clunky, unwieldy things with huge antennas and chunky keypads. But the StarTAC set Motorola – and the tech industry as a whole – on a path towards a world where your choice of phone was as much a fashion statement as a way of keeping in touch.

Of course, it wasn’t just Motorola making a new start in 1996. That November also saw the first issue of Stuff hit the shelves – and it’s hard to think of a pair that are better suited. Since the beginning, we’ve had a passion for gadgets that combine innovative thinking with gotta-have-it desirability… and one that encapsulates that ethos better than any other is the original Motorola Razr.