Five car tech hacks you should try

Takeaway pizza is one of life’s great pleasures. But there’s a catch. Unless you live next door to your favourite takeaway, there’s a risk that your beloved cheesy tomato bread will have cooled by the time you’ve driven home.
Now, cold pizza has its place: as a glorious, if unhealthy, breakfast item. But that first slice (or two)? It must be hot. If only you knew were a simple but ingenious way to keep your pizza (or other takeaway meal of choice) warm while you drive home. Well, funny you should ask...
Heated seats, heated pizza
Here’s the solution: if you’ve got a car with heated seats, turn the passenger seat one up to maximum and stick your pizza on it. It’ll keep your pizza warm until you get home and are ready to tuck in. Genius.
That was just one of the tips sent in when Stuff asked for your car tech hacks – little tips and tricks to make your motoring lives easier.
We had hundreds of submissions, and put some of the best to the test. Check them out in this video:
Pizza prize
The heated pizza seat was sent in by Grete Benson from Hereford. Since it was one of our favourite tips – and not just because it gave us an excuse to get takeaway pizza for lunch – it earned her a £100 Amazon voucher.
Another £100 voucher went to Jamie Vincent from Dorset, for a tip involving listening to messages on the go, which you can watch in the video.
