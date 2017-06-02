Blockbuster buggy: meet the transforming stroller with ‘cinema’ seating

Pushchairs aren’t renowned for being beacons of game-changing innovation. They’re toddler transporters: a few wheels, a seat and some arm power. Nothing to get excited about here, right?

Actually, wrong. The iCandy Orange is a pushchair packing serious levels of smart thinking. Bringing together functionality, style and ingenious design elements, it’ll make the everyday task of wheeling the kids around a whole lot techier.

One of the standout features in the Orange is the ground-breaking, cinema-style seating, which positions both children facing the pusher. This doesn’t just mean a parent can maintain eye contact with both children at the same time – it lets the little ’uns see the world in a whole new way.