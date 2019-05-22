At its most basic, Plume is a mesh wi-fi system that aims to make your home network faster and more reliable.

Imagine each one of your Plume Pods as a mini router, which speak to one another in order to spread your wi-fi network wider across your home than a single traditional router can manage.

That’s nothing new, but Plume is cleverer than your average mesh, and constantly assesses your household’s usage to adapt itself appropriately. That means that if you often stream 4K Netflix on your lounge TV, Plume will ensure that your TV always has access to the bandwidth it needs. You can even see in the app which devices are the most bandwidth hungry.

It’s also constantly optimising its network, to ensure your Pods are all receiving the very best network connection from the parent Pod (which is plugged into your router).

Alongside its mesh functionality, Plume offers a number of extra features, paid for by an annual fee of £99. This is added on to your first Pod purchase – so is a must-have for the first year, but can be dropped thereafter if you don’t mind a more basic offering.

Annoyingly, American subscribers only pay $60 per year for the same features and have the option of a lifetime subscription for $200, which doesn’t appear to be the case for UK users.

For your subscription fee, you get HomePass, which gives you the option to set up temporary wi-fi passwords for friends or guests in your home, as well as giving you the choice on whether they can access devices on the network (and which ones).

Other features include advanced IoT protection, to prevent hacks on webcams and smart devices, real-time protection against malware and ransomware when browsing online, optional adblocking and enhanced parental controls.

The latter offers you the ability to block certain devices accessing age-inappropriate websites (with decent kid and teen presets for ease), and also gives you the ability to freeze internet access for certain devices, for a certain amount of time, or even schedule a freeze – be it a regular occurrence or a one off. Good for getting them to clock off come bed time.

Plume will also auto-run ISP speed tests to make sure all is tip top in that department too, and you can even run device speed tests on your Plume network to see how it compares with what’s coming in to your main router