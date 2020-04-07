So the screen is set up to deliver pictures just the way you like them. The volume level is as you want it, so you can put that remote control to one side. And any source that’s not in use but physically connected to the TV should be turned off, because otherwise the Philips hunts through its HDMI inputs restlessly. Then you’re good to go.

What’s initially most impressive about the 754 is how typically OLED-like it is where depth and purity of black levels, and potency of contrasts, are concerned. No matter how pitch-deep the black tones, they carry explicit levels of detail; no matter how glaring the on-screen contrasts between dark black and bright white, the Philips resists crushing the blacks or allowing whites to bloom.

It’s got those winning viewing angles that are a part of the OLED appeal, too. You can sit quite radically off-axis without losing much brightness or detail from the images you’re seeing, and contrasts and colour balance stay faithful too. A 4K Dolby Vision stream of the great-looking-yet-utterly-incoherent 6 Underground makes the point in some style. Colours are as loud as the soundtrack, detail levels are sky-high, and the OLED754 does a great job of describing skin-tones and -textures in convincing style.

Getting stable motion-tracking out of the Philips isn’t a process that can be rushed, but it is possible to eliminate the worst of the doubling and shadowing the TV indulges in when fresh from the box. Picture noise is oppressed well - only the most open, uniform swathes of colour can provoke any grain or blocking. And even then, these can be minimised by delving deep in the set-up menus - although the trade-off is a gentle increase in motion smearing. And as an upscaler of sub-4K content, the Philips is very nearly as adept.

Watch a standard 1080p Blu-ray of Midsommar and there’s no denying picture stability drops off a little - it’s noiser, grainier and more restless around edges than native 4K stuff. But none of these traits even threaten to turn into drawbacks, and the 754 does good work keeping motion blur minimised and contrasts high. It even retains a little of that HDR dynamism around brightness and colour fidelity that’s so watchable in higher-resolution content.

As far as TV reception goes, the Philips is naturally at the mercy of the standard of broadcast it’s receiving. Consequently it looks pretty stable and convincing with the glaring whites and popping colours of BBC One’s MasterChef and is a nightmare of softness, blurring and noisiness of a rerun of The Sweeney on ITV4.

There’s a Game mode in the 754’s endless set-up menus, and once it’s engaged the picture retains a good deal of the contrast and colour fidelity of the movie and TV-based modes. It’s not the most responsive, though - certainly its response time is nowhere near the gnat’s-blink of (admittedly more expensive) LG OLED alternatives.

In terms of sound, the OLED754 does well to fight against the prevalent flatscreen characteristics of hardness and flatness. The rear-firing drivers do a decent job of spreading sound around the screen (unless you’ve somehow managed to site your TV out in free space, that is). There’s passable weight and attack to the sound, although it’s no substitute for a half-decent soundbar. As observed, though, the screen sits so low on its little feet that a soundbar is going to be tricky to position.