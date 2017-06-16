On paper, the KP is more than a match for rivals like the Canon 80D and Nikon D7200. Not only is there the cracking headline feature of super-high native ISO speeds, you also get a 24.3MP APS-C sized sensor, which is lacking an anti-aliasing filter for ultra-fine detail.

Unlike the equivalent Canon and Nikon models, which reply on lens-based image stabilisation, the KP also has in-body IS. This means that images are kept sharp when you’re hand-holding the camera, in situations where others may leave you with blur. Not all lenses have image stabilisation, and those that do can’t compensate for all types of movement in the same way that a sensor-based system can.

Along with helping to keep your shots steady, the image stabilisation system also provides a base for the intriguing Pixel Shift resolution feature. This moves the sensor ever so slightly between a series of frames, merging them all together for high-resolution shots. It can be useful if you need to get the most detail possible, such as with macro shooting.

Autofocus is competitive too, with the SAFOX-11 AF sensor module featuring a 27—point autofocus system, 25 of which are the more sensitive cross-type sensors. This makes it very responsive, and quick to lock onto the target in question.

In lower light conditions, there’s some hunting to be done, but it’s very rare for a false confirmation of focus to occur. The 20-40mm f/2.8-4 kit lens I’ve been using the K-P with is pretty noisy when attempting to focus, so if you’re shooting somewhere very quiet, you may be put off from using the camera.

Another great feature of this camera is the fact that it has both a mechanical and electronic shutter. The electronic shutter is quieter, and, perhaps more appealingly, allows you to shoot at fast speeds up to 1/24000. That’s great for capturing quick moving action, as well as letting you to shoot at wide apertures in bright light. The downside is that some of the camera’s functions aren't available when using the electronic shutter - hence why you won’t want it permanently engaged.

The KP’s 7fps burst shooting is on a par with cameras like the Canon 80D, and is just about adequate for shooting some kinds of sports and wildlife, as long as you accept that you may miss the definitive moment from time to time.

And the optical viewfinder is good too, offering a 100% view of the scene. In other words, whatever you see in front of you what is what you’re going to get. It also displays some shooting information and is bright and clear, giving you a good view of the scene.

Only a couple of features are slightly below par. Tracking focus is okay - it has success when following predictably, and not too rapidly, moving subjects, but cameras like the Nikon D500 are far more suited to action photography if that’s your thing.

And the K-P’s video offering is a little modest too. There’s full HD video at a variety of frame rates up to 60i, while there’s also a microphone port for attaching an external mic. Serious videographers will want to look elsewhere, but it’s perfectly fine for capturing the odd video or two.