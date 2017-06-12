Here’s where the D500 excels - it’s got a hugely rich feature set. While this is by no means a cheap camera, you do get a heck of a lot of options which make the camera well suited to just about every genre of photography. If we’re talking about value for money, it actually comes out pretty well.

The autofocus system, which has been inherited from its beefy older brother, the D5, has 153 AF points, 99 of which are cross-type, which means they are more sensitive to light. 15 of the points are sensitive down to f/8 - so if you’re using long lenses with extenders for things like sport and wildlife, you’ll still be able to get a lock on your target.

In short, the focusing system is extremely capable in a wide range of different shooting and lighting conditions - it’s only really the darkest of situations where you might struggle slightly. Continuous focus is also very good, being able to follow rapidly moving objects, even those that don’t have a particularly obvious pattern.

You can shoot at 10fps, which while not quite on a par with the D5, is very, very good for a DSLR and should see you right for the majority of subjects you’re likely to shoot. The buffer performance is top-notch too, refreshing quickly after rapidly firing to allow you to get on with shooting another set of images in quick succession if you need to - even if you’re shooting in the power hungry RAW format.

Along with the touch-sensitive screen, you’ve got an optical viewfinder. I can sit here all day and argue about the benefits and drawbacks of types of viewfinder, but, for those that are firmly in the optical camp, you’re going to be happy with the D500’s offering. It gives you a 100% field of view, and is lovely and bright too.

The D500 is also equipped with Nikon’s super-handy Snapbridge technology. That means you can set up a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone that's always on (at low power). Images will be automatically transferred across to your phone ready for sharing with the world in a snap - no more faffing around setting up Wi-Fi connections, trying to get the damn thing to connect, then giving up half way through.

Bluetooth is a lot slower than Wi-Fi though, so RAW files and high resolution JPEGs are out of the question. But your Instagram needs will be more than met.

4K video recording is available too - in fact, videographers are very well served with HDMI output, headphone and microphone sockets. The D500 is equipped with two memory card slots - one accepts SD cards, while the other takes the faster XQD format. Invest in the latter if you want to shoot at super high speeds, or do a lot of 4K video work, but you can stick with SD if you’re trying to save cash.