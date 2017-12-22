The Mambo is pitched as a nippy, agile drone that can be accurately piloted around enclosed spaces thanks to its simple controls, self-stabilisation and FPV setup. In reality, we struggled to keep it on as tight a leash as we’d like.

Despite the stabilisation tech, the drone tends to drift around a lot, even increasing and decreasing altitude when not under direct control. This means that rather than zipping it around like a Red Arrow pilot, we more often found ourselves frantically trying to reign it in from crashing into walls, floors, ceilings and, at one point, the North Sea.

The light weight doesn’t help things when flying outside, either, as even small amounts of wind drastically affect its speed and controllability. It’s not all bad, though: in calm conditions and plenty of space, the Mambo FPV proves itself a fun gadget to fly, particularly in FPV mode.

The simple two-stick controls and automatic take-off and landing allow you to concentrate on the meat and potatoes of flying for the duration of the battery life, which isn’t long: you’ll get about eight minutes of air time with the camera and prop guards attached, and 10 minutes without them. The drone can be recharged by standard mini USB, however, which means it’s easier to top up than some other models.

Video and photo quality is grainy, distorted and plagued by colour noise, and in our opinion the camera is best reserved as a tool for FPV flying, not for aerial photography.