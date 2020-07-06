Panasonic claims the G100 is the world’s smallest mirrorless camera (yay!) with a free-angle LCD (slightly quieter yay!). Caveats aside, it’s definitely compact and lightweight enough to fit easily into any aspiring vlogger’s ‘daily carry’, and still manages to find room for not just that front-flipping screen but a 3.7-million dot LCD viewfinder.

The screen is a 3in LCD with touch controls. It’s not especially bright or sharp but more than up to the job, even on sunnier days, and its ability to swivel round to face frontwards (or upwards and downwards if required) is a godsend for vloggers. It does lead to the question: why did Panasonic bother with a viewfinder at all? It increases the size and the weight of the body and vloggers will barely, if at all, use it.

Being an entry-level model, the G100 is a little on the plasticky side compared to pricier Panasonics; it isn’t weatherproofed or ruggedized in any way. That’s to be expected when you get to the more affordable end of the market though, and in any case the thing feels more than sturdy enough to stand up to everyday use.

Our review sample came with Panasonic’s DMW-SHGR1 tripod grip, which works brilliantly as a handle for on-the-move filming one moment and a tabletop tripod the next. It comes with shutter release, video start/stop and sleep buttons and a cable to allow remote control of the camera, plus a handy wrist strap to prevent accidental droppage. It’s a genuinely useful accessory for vloggers in particular, and can be bought bundled with the camera to save money on its £90ish asking price.

The control setup in general feels familiar and intuitive, and we especially liked the inclusion of a large video record button, which are infuriatingly tiny on most mirrorless cameras. There’s also now a shooting mode dedicated to slow and fast video shooting, so you can access these by simply twisting the mode dial rather than by having to dive deep into the settings menus.