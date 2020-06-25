The 1-inch sensor on Sony’s premium compacts has been a top-notch performer for generations of RX-100, but how does it stack-up on the video-first ZV-1? Very well indeed.

Out of the gate, it’s quick to focus, packs eye-tracking, and face detection, not to mention a range of traditional focus modes from continuous AF through to single-point AF. The image quality across photos and videos isn’t as tack-sharp as those captured with APS-C sensor cameras, but for a compact, it’s spot-on when the light is right.

Skin tones look natural and warm, with the Soft Skin beauty mode available to iron things out when you’re not feeling your finest. We love Sony’s eye-tracking, and on the ZV-1, it makes sure your face is crisp - until you hold up an object.

Thanks to a new ProductShowcase feature, the camera can shift focus-priority to a product being held by a vlogger while it’s in frame, then shift right back to their face. It turns this compact into both camera and camera person for a certain kind of user, and works very well.

With a 24-70mm lens, packing a widest aperture of F/1.8, through to f/2.8, the ZV-1 gets plenty of light in, and delivers a decent amount of versatility. The camera combines both OIS and Sony’s SteadyShot EIS to deliver a held-together image, but if you’re a walker and a talker, the crop-factor might be an issue. When you shoot 4K on the ZV-1, there’s a crop-factor when compared to shooting Full HD.

Additionally, when you fire-up SteadyShot, there’s an additional crop-factor. In turn, vloggers may struggle with how wide the angle of view is if you’re vlogging without a selfie stick. You’re definitely not getting ultra-wide scenes with groups of friends in-frame when shooting hand-held here, though you should manage with your own face provided you don’t mind slightly tight framing.

Despite framing limitations, one thing’s for sure, if you’re vlogging with the ZV-1, you’ll sound seriously clear. The included rabbit tail/wind muff, both dodgy terms for the same thing, does a decent job of keeping interference to a minimum. The directional recording is perfect for chatting away down the barrel of the lens, even in relatively noisy environments.

If you’re behind the camera, sound recorded won’t be as crisp as if you’re in front of it, so you’ll want to use an external mic. Nonetheless, given the ZV-1’s size, it does a sterling job of both audio and video. The camera shoots photos at up to 20.1MP and captures video at up to 4K, 30fps, with support for live streaming when combined with a capture card thanks to that clean HDMI out.