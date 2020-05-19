The bulk of the X series range are aesthetically inspired by classic analogue cameras of the past, and the X-T200 is no exception: the majority of its body is wrapped in a textured plastic resembling leather, with non-covered parts being smooth silver metal. While not the most original or striking of looks, it’s handsome and functional.

The wrap provides a fair amount of grip, aided by a ridge for your thumb on the right side of the backplate. Not that you’ll need much help keeping hold of it: even with the 15-45mm kit lens attached, this is a really compact and lightweight camera for its class, and easy to use one-handed.

The control setup is fairly familiar. On the top plate you’ll find four dials: on the left, one to quickly flick between the on-board film simulation modes; and on the right, one dial for changing the shooting mode and two for adjusting settings.

On the back, well-placed for thumb access, are the menu and joystick controls, and of course the 3.5in screen, which adds some touch functionality to proceedings. Personally, we’d take physical buttons over a touchscreen any day, but here the choice really is yours – and even if you never use most of the touch controls, the ability to tap a place on screen to set the focus point there is always a valuable time-saver.

The screen itself flips 180º in a manner that’ll please selfie takers and aspiring vloggers, and can be tilted to pretty much any angle you desire. You also have the option of an OLED electronic viewfinder for composing and reviewing your shots, and while not the largest, sharpest or brightest out there, it’s impressive for a camera in this price range – and a real asset on a bright and sunny day when you don’t want to struggle with squinting at the screen.