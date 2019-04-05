If everything you've read so far feels a little too familiar to the OnePlus 6T, Oppo is hoping The RX17's three-lens camera setup will change your mind.

First up, you get a 12MP main snapper with variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, just like the Galaxy S10, with optical image stabilisation to counteract any shaky hands. Next, a 20MP sensor with f/2.6 aperture and 2x zoom (well, sort of - it's largely there for the depth-blurring Portrait mode).

It's lens number three where things take a turn for the obscure. This Time of Flight sensor works with lasers to measure distance, which will be useful for augmented reality features - a shame the Oppo doesn't have any. The closest it gets is stickers, which use facial recognition to map facial movements onto cartoon characters. So why not put the sensor on the front with the selfie cam?

The whole thing feels half-baked. Oppo doesn't even mention it on the RX17's product page.

During the day, photos look fairly detailed and not as overly sharpened or processed as some phones costing significantly more cash. Automatic HDR does a great job of balancing shadows and highlights, although can still be fooled by brightly-lit skies, and sometimes struggles with noise when hunting for details in particularly dark parts of scenes.

AI processing tweaks certain settings on the fly when it detects certain scenes, and largely gets things right, pushing colour for landscapes and detail for portraits. You don't have to zoom in too far to spot the limits of the sensor, though, and results aren't on the same level as the latest Huawei phones.

Low-light performance isn't bad, though. The dedicated Night mode uses multiple shots and OIS for handheld long exposures, like a lot of phones do right now, and it can create some surprisingly usable results - even if they are behind the Pixel 3 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. A manual mode is a welcome extra for more serious snappers, but it's a shame you can't change the aperture of the main camera sensor by hand.

Selfie-takers will appreciate the 25MP front camera, which uses pixel-binning to tighten up your pics. This works especially well in low light, but it can take a decent picture in most settings. Results are a step up from the OnePlus 6T, but they fall behind flagships like the Google Pixel 3 XL.