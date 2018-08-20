It might not be a household name here in the UK, but don’t discount that big Oppo logo on the back of the Find X. Its sister brand OnePlus knows a thing or two about kick-ass phones - and on first glance, Oppo seems to have delivered the goods.

The Find X is a beautiful slab of glass and metal, with curved edges like you’d find on a Galaxy S9 and light-catching colour schemes that wouldn’t look out of place on an HTC phone. The way it catches the light to reveal a subtle blue hue at the sides? Stunning.

Fingerprints and smudges do show up all too frequently, though, so you’ll want to have a cleaning cloth handy to keep it looking its best.

At 6.4in, there’s no denying the Find X is a beast of a phone. Unless you’ve got particularly deep pockets, it’ll stick out of your jeans, but the 19.5:1 aspect ratio means it’s slim enough to hold comfortably in one hand. With almost imperceptible borders at all four sides, it really feels like the entire front of the phone is made up of screen.

You’ll find a USB-C charging port and the SIM card tray on the bottom of the phone, alongside the single speaker grille. Don’t go looking for a 3.5mm headphone jack, though - you won’t find one. Luckily there’s a dongle in the box, but we’d still prefer the ease of having a socket on the phone itself.

There’s no fingerprint sensor, so it’s face unlocking or the old PIN/password system - but when facial recognition means popping out that super-slick camera, you’ll hear no complaints from us.

Go to take a photo, unlock the phone, or open any other app that needs to use the cameras, and the whole top of the phone slides up with a soft mechanical whir. Facial recognition isn’t quite as lightning-fast as an iPhone X, but we reckon it has the edge over a Galaxy S9, and is smart enough not to unlock when you aren’t actually looking at the phone.

Downsides of the slide-out camera? It’s a bit of a dust magnet, and cleaning it can be fiddly. The Find X isn’t waterproof, either - something that’s practically standard on flagship phones at this price. We reckon it’s worth the trade-off, though.

How well will it stand up to daily use? Oppo reckons it has tested the mechanism for 300,000 uses, but we’d need to spend a lot more time with a handset before passing judgment on durability.