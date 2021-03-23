You get a big camera upgrade this time too. OnePlus used the very same Sony IMX586 camera sensor in almost all its phones, from the OnePlus 7 right up to last year’s OnePlus 8T. That has changed. The OnePlus 9 gets the IMX689 seen in 2020’s OnePlus 8 Pro.

It’s a substantial upgrade, netting you better dynamic range. You notice this in the shadowy parts of your HDR photos, where detail is much more likely to be rendered properly, rather than ending up as mush.

The OnePlus 9 is also the first “Hasselblad” camera from OnePlus. But a comparison with the OnePlus 8 Pro suggests having that venerable old grandad of cameras for rich folk doesn’t necessarily add all that much.

The two take pretty similar photos. OnePlus’s “colour science”, which it uses to determine exactly how green that tree’s leaves should look, was already pretty good — with generally more naturalistic results than you’d see from Samsung. The fruits of this initial collaboration seem to be mostly about giving you a Hasselblad-style orange shutter button, a Hasselblad-style shutter sound. And a tiny visual tweak to the Pro mode, without adding any actual new features.

This whole “Hasselblad” thing is mostly there for the marketing clout, at least in this first generation — although it may have more substance in the OnePlus 9 Pro, which we dig into in our review. But we do get hefty upgrades elsewhere so we really don’t care that much. The OnePlus 9’s wide camera is much better than the OnePlus 8T’s, for example. Its 50MP sensor is on the same level as the ultra-wide of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

It seems to have a significantly sharper lens too, something you can notice across the frame but the difference is glaring at the corners. OnePlus says it uses a new kind of ultra-low distortion lens in the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, reducing the mushiness and geometric weirdness you see at the edges of the frame.

Ultra-wide photos don’t have that characteristic “fisheye” look, and the new lens means OnePlus doesn’t have to get there by stretching and squishing parts of the image.

Zoom is the one thing the OnePlus 9 can’t do all that well. There is no zoom camera here. The 2x photo mode relies on the standard 48MP main camera. This does an OK job, but as soon as you see complex textures like grass you can tell they weren’t captured with a legit 2x lens.

This is one of the main upgrades of the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a dedicated zoom camera, and the main sensor is even better. That upgrade isn’t obvious in every scene, but the Pro does a bit better in extreme HDR scenes and its night photography is better too.

The OnePlus 9’s night images are quite noisy if you use Auto mode. Much of this is cleaned up with Nightscape, OnePlus’s low-light photography mode. But the OnePlus 9 Pro is a step or two ahead still, boosting dynamic range far further than the OnePlus 9.

For the best camera you can get from a OnePlus, you need to spend the extra on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Still, this phone is no slouch and the £200 extra puts the step-up version in a completely different category.

The OnePlus 9 can still shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second with either the main or wide camera, and both have stabilisation, making these modes genuinely useful.

The OnePlus 9’s top slo-mo mode is 1080p at 240 frames per second, although you miss out on the 4K, 120fps mode seen in the OnePlus 9 Pro. There’s a third monochrome camera on the back too, but it’s not particularly useful. It’s only used in one of the B&W filter modes, something we think only a handful of OnePlus 9 owners will actually take the time to discover. And the sensor is a measly 2MP thing, and must be used for little more than helping out with tone mapping.

The OnePlus 9 also has a 16MP selfie camera. Skin tones in low light aren’t as flattering as the Samsung Galaxy S21’s, but in terms of detail it’s a close match. You get a perfectly solid selfie shooter here.