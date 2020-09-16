Oculus wants you to enjoy its very impressive take on virtual reality, but only after confusing you a bit. You see, while the original Quest adopted a dark grey colour scheme to possibly mark it out as a more serious piece of tech than the company’s first wireless headset, the Oculus Go, the off-white Quest 2 looks more like the Go than its predecessor.

As well as the lighter colourway, the Quest 2 swaps its forerunner’s rubber and velcro head straps for the soft adjustable fabric ones Oculus favoured for the Go. That said, its matte plastic build and nicely cushioned facial interface mean the Quest 2 is a more premium-looking headset than both, and we think the Facebook-owned company has found its winning design formula.

Smaller and over 10% lighter than the 571g original Quest, Oculus’ new headset is the most comfortable we’ve worn, but it’s still a VR headset. Spend more than 30 minutes wearing the thing and you will start to feel both the grip and the weight. We also have to do a fair bit of reshuffling to get the optimum facial positioning. Luckily, the straps make it easy to do so without taking the headset off your head.

This time, Oculus is offering various customisable facial and headstrap accessories, such as the Fit Pack, which is designed to better accommodate wider or thinner face shapes. Wisely, Oculus is letting you decide for yourself if you need one.

The original Oculus Quest included an interpupillary distance (IPD) slider on the bottom of the headset to allow the wearer to adjust the alignment of the lenses according to their eyesight, which is crucial for comfortable VR. This time, you can physically move the goggles between three different settings, with a clicking sound signalling you've changed to a different one. This means you actually have to remove the headset to make adjustments, which we’re not sure is better, even if it is simplified.

Like the headset before it, the Quest lets in a little bit of the outside world through the bottom. That might sound like an immersion-killer, but it disappears when you boot up a game, and being able to see out of the headset makes it a lot easier to spot your abandoned controllers.

And on the subject of controllers, Oculus’ are still pretty superb. The new Touch controllers have the same layout button as before: two lettered buttons, an analogue stick and a pair of triggers on each, with a menu button on the left controller and the Oculus home button on the right. This time, though, both have a thumb rest and ever-so-slightly wider tracking rings for improved tracking. There’s a bit to get your head around, but pretty quickly the controller feels as natural in the hands as a DualShock.

Once again, Oculus has gone for built-in spatial audio, with a headphone jack for those wishing to keep the noise down. Oculus tells us that by changing two audio outputs to a single one you’re getting more immersive overall sound, and while we’re not 100% on such a claim, we can say that the headset sounds more than good enough for the majority of VR apps and games.

Everything else is pretty much as it was before, save for the USB-C port, which is now located a bit further back. You’ve still got an easily locatable volume rocker on the underside of the headset, and the four ultra-wide angle sensors are positioned, as before, on each of the four corners of the front faceplate.