After what was quite a rocky start due to a few delays in getting to market, the super smart in-ear headphones - NuraLoop - have finally arrived for testing at Stuff HQ.
Australian earphone company Nura, already made waves in the audio industry back in 2018 thanks to NuraPhone - the firm’s debut pair of over-ear cans. These offered music enthusiasts something other brands never had: a personalised sound that uses AI to automatically learn and adapt to users’ hearing.
Two years later, in what’s quite an impressive feat of engineering, Nura has managed to squeeze this tech down into an in-ear model while still retaining some nifty features such as active noise cancellation, touch controls and Immersion Mode, a bass-enhancing tool that makes you feel like you’re in a live music venue. However, will this impressive set of features prove just as impressive as its predecessor when it comes to the most important factors: audio and comfort?
It’s time to find out.
DESIGN: COMFY BUT CUMBERSOME (COMFY-SOME?)
One thing that Nura prides itself on is designing for function over form.
On first inspection, they aren’t the most beautiful-looking earphones you’ve ever seen. For starters, they’re quite clunky and only come in a matte black colourway, leaving much to be desired for those on the hunt for a kooky ear accessory to match their quirky personalities. Nevertheless, potential buyers should take solace in the fact that they’ve been engineered this way to deliver the best sound possible.
NuraLoop connects to a device via the latest version of Bluetooth (v5). It's worth noting that while these babies are wireless, they’re not true wireless like the Apple Airpods or Huawei’s FreeBuds, for instance, as they have a cable connecting both earpieces. This cable, in my opinion, is a little too short. Then again, maybe I have an exceptionally thick neck? Still, when wearing a jacket with a collar, I found the cable could catch and annoyingly tug on the buds in my ears. This, I think, is due to the arrangement of the spherical, proprietary connector in the centre of the cable, which is not only where the earphones are charged, but where an aux cable (included in the box) can be attached so that the NuraLoop can be plugged into 3.5mm audio port. While this is a very clever design feature, the connector does tend to get caught on things from time-to-time, especially when turning your head.
Despite this, I do still prefer a wired set up over a true wireless pair of earphones. Not only do you have less stress about losing one but if someone is mouthing something at you, it’s easy enough to pull the buds out and let them rest around your neck while you ask them why the hell they are disturbing you. This is as opposed to awkwardly holding true wireless buds in your hands and hoping not to drop one down a grate (yes, that has happened to me before - weep!).
Generally, though, the NuraLoop are very comfortable in and around the actual ear. They have two flexible arms that loop (hence the name, I suspect) over the top of your lobe and down to the back of the neck. Being able to adjust how the arms flex around your lugs is very satisfying indeed and it doesn’t take long to get the exact fit you want.
As you’d expect, the NuraLoop come with different sized buds to fit different ears. While the standard medium-sized ones worked perfectly for me right out of the box, I do know others who have failed to get any of the bud sizes to fit in their ears due to the overall shape of the units, so that’s worth bearing in mind.
SOUND: PERSONAL-EARSED TO YOU
What makes Nuraloop special is that they provide a sound that is unique to you. This is thanks to their ability to listen to the inner sounds of your ear canals via a pair of internal microphones. How your music will sound is established during the set up process via quick measurement within the app, with the earphones playing a range of tones that, in turn, forces the ear to generate its own sonic responses (known as otoacoustic emissions). While these are inaudible to the human ear, NuraLoop’s microphones are able to pick them up and understand how you hear sounds to make a future EQ profile based on this information.
It’s a quick, easy (and painless) process that simply ensures you hear every aspect of the audio you’re listening to properly. For example, if you're sensitive to high range frequencies then your profile will tone these down and amplify parts of the sound you might be less receptive to. The resulting sound is nothing short of stunning. It’s like you can hear every instrument in a piece of music. Everyone hears different, so it makes complete sense to produce a set of earphones capable of this.
Best of all, though, is the built-in active noise cancellation. This neat little feature blocks out external sounds impressively well but can also be cleverly adjusted. For instance, it can be lowered during the touch buttons (which I’ll explain later) on the Nuraloop ear units until it reaches 'Social Mode', Nura's name for its listen-through option that lets you hear what’s going on around you through four external mics. This is particularly helpful if you’re cycling and want to half-listen out for that sneaky Pruis silently creeping up behind you.
Nevertheless, on full whack you’ll probably only just hear an ambulance if you’ve got the music pumped up.
PERFORMANCE AND APP: JUST A TOUCH OF YOUR LOVE
On the circular ends of each earphone is a touch-sensitive button. Nura refers to these TouchDials as they allow you to use your finger in a clockwise or anti-clockwise motion to turn up or turn down different settings, depending on what function you’ve assigned to them.
For example, this can be the level of volume, immersion (essentially, bass) or noise cancellation. These buttons can also be tapped to perform different actions, such as play/pause, skip track, and customised to your preferences within the app. Annoyingly, however, their customisation is quite limited. There is no option to double tap as you’d find with most wireless earbuds, for instance. Still, they do work very well - apart from if you’re wearing them outside on a windy day, then they can have a mind of their own.
The only real niggle I have with Nuraloop is that the automatic on/off and pairing/unpairing when you take them out of your ears can be a little...off. I’ve found that sometimes they can continue to play and sometimes they’ll go into standby. And then often you can put them back in and they don’t turn back on. Not quite sure what’s happening there.
In terms of battery life, NuraLoop required a recharge about twice a week when I was using them for a good four hours a day, so the rated 16 hours of battery life seems about right.
They’re easy to charge but it is a shame the connector is proprietary and not USB-C, if solely for convenience. The aux add-on capability by far makes up for this, though.
And the app? Well, it’s pretty basic but it does the job. There’s not a huge deal to have to work out here, which is kinda nice. You can check the remaining battery life, go through your hearing profile setup to make any tweaks as well as customise the TouchDials.
NuraLoop Verdict
The Nuraloop are an exceptional pair of earphones pretty much guaranteed to pleasure your earholes with a sound made especially for you, along with a mostly very comfortable fit and great battery life.
Oh, and did I mention the aux add-on cable? With so many great, unique features, it should come as no surprise that the NuraLoop are at the pricier end of the in-ear headphone market, retailing at £199.
Still, it’s a pretty good package for the price considering Nura’s personalised sound technology is patented, so the only other place you’ll find it is in the much more expensive Nuraphone headphones, which cost £350.
Ps. Nura says there’s a firmware update on the way which should fix any issues people have been having with the TouchDials as well as adding an on/off control, which is very much needed.