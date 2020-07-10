One thing that Nura prides itself on is designing for function over form.

On first inspection, they aren’t the most beautiful-looking earphones you’ve ever seen. For starters, they’re quite clunky and only come in a matte black colourway, leaving much to be desired for those on the hunt for a kooky ear accessory to match their quirky personalities. Nevertheless, potential buyers should take solace in the fact that they’ve been engineered this way to deliver the best sound possible.

NuraLoop connects to a device via the latest version of Bluetooth (v5). It's worth noting that while these babies are wireless, they’re not true wireless like the Apple Airpods or Huawei’s FreeBuds, for instance, as they have a cable connecting both earpieces. This cable, in my opinion, is a little too short. Then again, maybe I have an exceptionally thick neck? Still, when wearing a jacket with a collar, I found the cable could catch and annoyingly tug on the buds in my ears. This, I think, is due to the arrangement of the spherical, proprietary connector in the centre of the cable, which is not only where the earphones are charged, but where an aux cable (included in the box) can be attached so that the NuraLoop can be plugged into 3.5mm audio port. While this is a very clever design feature, the connector does tend to get caught on things from time-to-time, especially when turning your head.

Despite this, I do still prefer a wired set up over a true wireless pair of earphones. Not only do you have less stress about losing one but if someone is mouthing something at you, it’s easy enough to pull the buds out and let them rest around your neck while you ask them why the hell they are disturbing you. This is as opposed to awkwardly holding true wireless buds in your hands and hoping not to drop one down a grate (yes, that has happened to me before - weep!).

Generally, though, the NuraLoop are very comfortable in and around the actual ear. They have two flexible arms that loop (hence the name, I suspect) over the top of your lobe and down to the back of the neck. Being able to adjust how the arms flex around your lugs is very satisfying indeed and it doesn’t take long to get the exact fit you want.

As you’d expect, the NuraLoop come with different sized buds to fit different ears. While the standard medium-sized ones worked perfectly for me right out of the box, I do know others who have failed to get any of the bud sizes to fit in their ears due to the overall shape of the units, so that’s worth bearing in mind.