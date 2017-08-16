If the Nokia 6 was a chunky slab of metal, the 8 is a slim, svelte slice. It’s 7.3mm in the middle, but tapers down to less than 5mm at the edges, with smooth curves that fit perfectly in your hand.

It feels slick to hold, whether you go for the grippy, matt colours with their coarser texture, or the shiny, polished variants that are a bit more of a fingerprint magnet, but look that little bit more premium. It’s a similar look to HTC’s U11, only here it’s metal and not glass doing the shining.

Annoyingly, I wasn't allowed to take photos of the copper version, which is easily the best-looking phone in the line-up. The stealthy antenna lines at the top and bottom leave the entire back of the phone free from unwanted distractions, letting you get a good look at the shiny surface.

Up front, you still get the familiar screen bezels we’ve been seeing for the best part of ten years - Nokia hasn’t made the move to skinny screens just yet, leaving Samsung and LG (and possibly Apple later in the year) in a category to themselves. It still looks good, just not as future-friendly as some of the more expensive competition.