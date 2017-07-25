The D7500 replaces the two-year-old D7200, and although the size and weight has been slightly reduced, the overall look and feel of the camera is very similar.

That means you get a satisfyingly chunky piece of kit, with a textured coating on the front and rear grips giving it a good feel of quality.

If you like tweaking manual settings, or have an ambition to embrace such tweakery, you’ll appreciate the range of dials and buttons too.

There’s a familiar mode dial on the top of the camera, along with a dial for changing the drive mode. A dial on the front and rear of the hand grip can be used for different things, depending on your shooting mode. Shutter speed can be controlled by the rear dial while in manual mode, with the front controlling aperture.

Unlike the D500, there’s no joystick available for changing the AF point. Instead, you’re reliant on a navigational pad, although in Live View you can use the touchscreen to set the AF point. This makes is pretty friendly to beginners too.

Speaking of the screen, this nifty little number is a tilting device which is handy for composing from awkward angles, such as up high or down low. A fully articulating screen would have been better, but it’s still pretty useful.

For some reason, Nikon has taken the decision to downgrade to the D7500 to one SD card slot (from the D500’s two). That’s slightly odd given who the D7500 is aimed at, and it’s bad news if you’re used to having a dual slot for backup or overflow.

What’s more, the card slot is only compatible with slower UHS-I cards - while that shouldn’t have too much of an impact for most subjects, it’s a bit of a shame for faster frame rates.