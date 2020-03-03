Coming from a mirrorless camera, it feels enormous, but nothing you won’t get used to after a while of using it. Weighing 840g, it isn't light either, but it’s not so dissimilar to many DSLRs in this category.

When tested the D780 with the Nikkor AF-S 24-70 f/2.8 and it felt like a fine pairing without feeling super front-loaded and unbalanced, as would be the case with smaller camera bodies. Being big has its perks.

There’s no fear of it slipping out your mitts with that rubberised protruding grip as we’ve seen on all previous Nikon stalwarts.

And finally, this size means you’ve got a bit more room to twiddle dials and buttons without making clumsy errors. Most of the shooting controls are positioned on the right, as well as the ‘i’ button for accessing the quick menu.

There’s even room for a top-plate so you can see things like ISO, shutter speed and remaining shots on your card, we used this a lot and found it a huge aid when you’re short on time and want to reduce faffing time.

The rear screen doesn't fully articlate, which could’ve been handy for video and self-shooting, especially given its video credentials, however, the tilting mechanism feels sturdy and it works well for getting close to action downlow or shooting from the hip.

It has an excellent 3.2in screen with a 2359k-dot resolution and Touch AF and Touch Shutter modes. This works great in Live View, but when you’re using the OVF, you’ll find your nose doing all sorts of unwanted activity on the screen, so we found it necessary to disable the touchscreen, because there’s no negotiating with a nose.

There’s no built-in flash, and the duo card slot was particularly handy during our testing period in Iceland, where if you would’ve needed to replace an SD card, you might risk freezing off one of your fingers. At the side of the body, you’ll find a 3.5mm microphone and headphone port, an HDMI Type C connector and a USB Type C port which supports in-camera charging with compatible batteries.