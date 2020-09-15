WTF is Apple One?

What’s one more subscription? Probably one too many, if you’re suffering from subscription fatigue. Hence Apple’s cunning plan: mash all your existing Apple subscriptions into one.
Instead of having up to six of the things, you just let Tim Cook raid your piggy bank once every month, and save a few quid into the bargain.
So: One plan to rule them all?
Sort of. It’s certainly one payment – but Apple’s been smart enough to realise not everyone will want everything Apple has to offer. So there are actually three plans. But Apple Three probably didn’t sound as good – and would have had a certain carrier get all grumpy and send its entire legal team to Apple HQ.
But all I care about is lazing about on the sofa. What’s in it for me?
The Individual plan is designed for you. For £14.95, you get Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. If you were already bopping away to Apple Music and using one of the other services, that’s a 3p saving on what you were paying before and you effectively get the other service for ‘free’. You’ll also get an extra 50GB of iCloud storage stacked on top of whatever you already have or pay for. Barg.
Hang on. I’ve got one of those pesky families. Does One cater for them?
Arcade and TV+ offer family sharing regardless of your plan. But if you want them to have Music, the aptly named Family tier costs £19.95 per month and can be shared with up to five others. It also boosts iCloud storage to 200GB. If you’re feeling flush, Premier (available in the UK, USA, Australia and Canada) is £29.95 per month, bumps iCloud to 2TB, throws in News+ and Fitness+, and presumably makes Tim Cook’s grin grow 5% wider.
I must have this right now! Give me a buy button to mash!
Sorry – you’ll have to draw one in pen and mash that for a bit, because Apple One won’t rock up until this autumn – and Fitness+ won’t be here until “late 2020”. Still, until then you can keep yourself fit by repeatedly hitting refresh on your keyboard until that joyous moment you can merge all those subscriptions into one – and then feel guilty because you aren’t simultaneously exercising, bopping to the top 40, reading news, watching telly and duffing up aliens in the latest frenetic Apple Arcade blaster.