WTF is Amazon Luna?

There might be a new generation of consoles just around the corner (with pre-orders selling out faster than toilet roll at the start of a pandemic) but Amazon’s got other ideas.

Luna, its long-rumoured cloud gaming service, was unveiled last night alongside a flurry of new Echo devices.

But what does Luna do, will it do it better than Google’s Stadia, and can it tempt you away from a PS5 or Xbox Series X?