Watch this: Save £500 on LG’s C2 OLED today in Black Friday deal

One of the most popular categories for Black Friday deals is tellies. With a new box set to run you over a grand (or thereabouts), the opportunity to save some cash isn’t one to be missed. And this Black Friday, you can nab one of the year’s best OLEDs for less – LG’s C2 OLED.

For Black Friday, you’ll find that Amazon has marked down the set by 36% from the retail price. That translates to £500 of savings on a TV released earlier this year – a deal that doesn’t often come around. You can nab the 48-inch LG C2 OLED for just £900 on Amazon.

With the LG C2, you can expect a rather bright telly for your wall, fitted with 4K resolution. Inside, you’ll find LG’s latest evo panel, which is brighter and thinner than previous models. There’s also the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor for more advanced image processing using AI. Plus, this TV fully supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive audio and UHD content. And running the latest webOS 22, you’ll get all the latest features, and every streaming service you can shake a stick at.

The smaller 48-inch size on offer is ideal for a gaming set-up, or even for a larger monitor. Those with smaller walls will also appreciate this smaller-but-mighty unit. We reviewed the big-brother to the C2 – the G2 – and were blown away with its stunning visuals. It scored five out of five stars.

LG’s C2 definitely offers the best bang for your buck in this OLED Black Friday deal. The TV will offer fantastic picture quality for everything you watch. Be sure to take advantage of the offer until it expires at 23:55 on 27 November.

