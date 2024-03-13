This Samsung Galaxy A55 availability update is bad news for some
Samsung's popular new mid-ranger is the Galaxy A55. It carries top specs for a lower price. But it won't be available in the US
Samsung’s ever-popular mid-range smartphone is back for another generation. The Galaxy A55 brings design and features down from the flagship S24 line-up, while keeping prices well within the realm of affordability.
But if you’ve been eyeing up the device for a spot in your pocket, you might be out of luck. The Galaxy A55 won’t be available in the US.
At launch, Samsung only revealed European pricing, leaving those in the US wondering how much the device would be locally. But, Samsung US confirmed to CNET that it won’t be available in the US.
The tech giant clarified that while it will be offering the A35 sibling in the coming weeks, it will not be carrying the A55. It’s unclear as to why the device won’t be available.
If you were after the Galaxy A55 but are out of luck, you could consider dropping down to the Galaxy A35 for similar specs. If that’s not enough power for you, you might consider looking at the flagship Galaxy S24.
Fortunately, the A55 and A35 duo have a lot in common. This is headed by a 6.6in, 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They also make room inside for the same 5000mAh capacity battery, and support 25W wired charging.
They even look identical, with the ‘Key Island’ styling influenced by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.
However, there are some key differences between the devices. The A55 takes the performance lead with an Exynos 1480 chipset, while the Galaxy A35 sticks with the older Exynos 1380.
The Galaxy A55 has a superior set of rear snappers with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy A35 drops down to an 8MP ultrawide, but keeps the same 50MP main snapper and 5MP macro cam.