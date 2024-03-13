This Samsung Galaxy A55 availability update is bad news for some

Samsung’s ever-popular mid-range smartphone is back for another generation. The Galaxy A55 brings design and features down from the flagship S24 line-up, while keeping prices well within the realm of affordability.

But if you’ve been eyeing up the device for a spot in your pocket, you might be out of luck. The Galaxy A55 won’t be available in the US.

At launch, Samsung only revealed European pricing, leaving those in the US wondering how much the device would be locally. But, Samsung US confirmed to CNET that it won’t be available in the US.

The tech giant clarified that while it will be offering the A35 sibling in the coming weeks, it will not be carrying the A55. It’s unclear as to why the device won’t be available.

If you were after the Galaxy A55 but are out of luck, you could consider dropping down to the Galaxy A35 for similar specs. If that’s not enough power for you, you might consider looking at the flagship Galaxy S24.

Fortunately, the A55 and A35 duo have a lot in common. This is headed by a 6.6in, 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They also make room inside for the same 5000mAh capacity battery, and support 25W wired charging.

They even look identical, with the ‘Key Island’ styling influenced by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

However, there are some key differences between the devices. The A55 takes the performance lead with an Exynos 1480 chipset, while the Galaxy A35 sticks with the older Exynos 1380.

The Galaxy A55 has a superior set of rear snappers with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy A35 drops down to an 8MP ultrawide, but keeps the same 50MP main snapper and 5MP macro cam.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home