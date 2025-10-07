This Pixel 10 Pro deal might make it the best phone to buy right now

Just over a month ago, Google unveiled its flagship smartphones for 2025: the Pixel 10 series. Leading the charge is the Pixel 10 Pro. It doesn’t look like a giant step up from last year, but the Pixel 10 Pro has improved in all the right places. In our five star review, we said: “Qi2 support is a real win, and Gemini has some genuinely useful additions for 2025.”

And it’s never been a better option to recommend than right now, thanks to this Amazon deal. In fact, it might make the Pixel 10 Pro the best phone you can buy right now. It’s the same price as the base-model iPhone 17, and gets you all the latest from the Big G.

Right now, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is 20% off on Amazon US – down from its launch price of $999 to $799. Given the smartphone only just launched, this is naturally the lowest price we’ve ever seen it reach. But these $200 savings are absolutely huge on a flagship smartphone! Unfortunately, UK shoppers can only bag a 5% discount for Prime Big Deals Days – bringing the device to £949 from the regular £999.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is a much-needed polish. Still rocking Google’s signature camera bar and slick flat glass design, it now comes clad in a new Moonstone finish and gains weight to house Qi2 magnetic wireless charging – a long-awaited Android debut that finally puts it toe-to-toe with MagSafe.

The 6.8-inch OLED display hits 3300 nits peak brightness, while the 5200mAh battery delivers solid all-day performance. Powering it all is the new Tensor G5 chip with 16GB of RAM, which won’t break benchmark records but still keeps Android 16 running smooth. Throw in loud stereo speakers, IP68 protection, and up to 1TB of storage, and you’ve got a phone that covers its flagship bases well. The triple rear camera setup (50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto) hasn’t changed much on paper, but it’s backed by some seriously clever software and AI trickery.

Don’t need all the features of the Pixel 10 Pro? You’re in luck! The regular Pixel 10 is also reduced for Prime Big Deals Days, down by 19% to $649 from the regular price of $799. UK shoppers get a smaller discount of just £50, bringing the handset to £749. It might be a better option for some, since the regular Pixel 10 delivers nearly all the flagship experience of the Pro model.

You get a refined design, a bright 6.3in display, strong performance, and versatile cameras, all at a more accessible price. Compared to the Pro, it only has 12 GB RAM, an FHD+ non‑LTPO display, and slower wireless charging among other reduced specs. With this Amazon deal, the extra $150/£150 for the Pixel 10 Pro is more worthwhile than ever.