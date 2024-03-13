The Samsung Galaxy S24 gets its first price drop with this epic discount

Earlier this year, Samsung revealed the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones – the Galaxy S24 line-up. It’s the first set of flagships in 2024, with the Galaxy S24 sitting at the bottom of the range. Consider it the everyman device of the new ones. Things look pretty similar to before, but the newest Samsung phone has made some notable steps forward. If you’ve been looking out for one, you can now score one for less thanks to this deal.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 usually starts at £799, you can bag the device for £648 with this deal. That’s a rather tasty saving of £151. How can you score this discount? You need to order the device through Voxi, buying it outright or on finance. Since it’s through Voxi, you’ll need to select a SIM plan. The cheapest option is £10, and you can cancel it immediately so won’t be charged any more. You get to keep the device, naturally.

Samsung’s latest smartphone sports a new ‘armor aluminium’ frame with flat sides and a matte metal finish. Skinnier than ever screen bezels mean a 0.1in size increase across the board at 6.2in, and 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate tech is on board for the first time. The AMOLED panel’s brightness now tops out at 2600 nits, too. The S24 sees an Exynos 2400 For Galaxy chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage. Battery capacity has been boosted to 4000mAh, but sticks with the same 25W wired charging as last year.

Camera hardware remains the same as last year (which, if you cast your mind back far enough, was the same as the year before that). That means three rear sensors: a 50MP main snapper, 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. There’s a 12MP selfie cam up front, too. The biggest upgrades are on the software front, with a mix of on-device and cloud-based AI bringing generative photo editing for the first time. It can remove reflections, delete or reposition objects, and expand tightly cropped shots by filling in the edges using generational AI.

