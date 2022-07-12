The latest Apple AirPods just got a tasty Prime Day price drop

The deals are rolling in this morning as Amazon Prime Day kicks off in earnest and one of the absolute best sees the latest version of Apple’s coveted AirPods get a temping price cut.

Even though they were only released late last year, you can currently save £20 on the 3rd gen Apple AirPods at Amazon UK – a rare 12% discount on the 2021 earbuds.

The offer brings the price of the wireless headphones down to a much more palatable £149, which we think it a great price for such a top drawer tech product that normally costs £169.

We gave them a nearly perfect 4/5 star score in our Apple AirPods 3 review, comparing their powers to those of the more expensive AirPods Pro and saying they’re a “worthy upgrade” that’s “hard to beat” if you don’t need noise cancelling.

While you don’t get that, you do get high end spatial audio with adaptive EQ, force sensor controls so you can easily toggle between music and calls, and water and sweat resistance. You can expect up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, or up to 30 hours if you’re deploying MagSafe Charging Case as well.

What we really love about the 3rd gen AirPods is their new design, though, which sees Apple refine the look of its earbuds to make them look less…well, silly. The contoured look is a lot more understated and stylish to our eye, which seals the deal for us.

It’s not often you see Apple products get discount, let alone their latest wares, so this £20 price cut on the 2021 AirPods at Amazon UK is well worth taking advantage of this Prime Day.

