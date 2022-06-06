The Apple MacBook Pro 13in gets an M2-flavoured power hike

Apple has debuted a new MacBook Pro 13in at its annual WWDC reveal event, bringing a significant hardware upgrade courtesy of the firm’s home-grown M2 processor.

The M2 is made on an energy-sipping 5nm process, and packs in eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. It supports a whopping 24GB of unified memory now, which should give it a considerable leg up over the M1 found in the current crop of Apple thin-and-lights. Apple reckons that makes it up to 18% faster on the processor side, and up to 35% faster when it comes to graphics. It has 50% more memory bandwidth than the old M1, and has a 40% faster Neural engine for algorithm-crunching.

In all other respects, the updated MacBook Pro is unchanged from the previous-gen model. That means it remains the only model in the line-up with a TouchBar in place of physical function keys – both the 14 and 16in MacBook Pro, and the 13in MacBook Air have long since ditched it.

The overall design hasn’t changed, so you still get the same (limited) selection of Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and not much else. MagSafe doesn’t make the cut, and it keeps the same keyboard. The 13.3in screen stays the same, too, with a 2560×1600 resolution – but not the liquid retina display tech found on the new MacBook Air, which received a more dramatic overhaul during the same event.

US prices are set to start from $1299, or $1199 for education. That’s a $100 increase over the M2-powered MacBook Air. At the time of writing, there was no word on what UK customers will need to shell out to get one on their desk.

The new MacBook Pro 13in will be going on sale from next month.