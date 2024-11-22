The 5-star Apple MacBook Air M3 is a true bargain in the Black Friday deal

The MacBook Air M3 is Apple’s best ultraportable yet, and Black Friday is the perfect chance to grab one for less. With the latest M3 processor, this laptop is faster, more efficient, and still just as sleek as ever.

Right now, the MacBook Air M3 is available for just $844, a fantastic 23% off the $1,099 list price. That makes this entry-level Apple laptop a genuine bargain in my eyes.

What makes the latest MacBook Air so good? For a start, the M3 chip delivers a noticeable boost, with 20% faster multi-core performance and graphics improved by 40% over the M2. It’s perfect for demanding tasks like photo editing, video work, and even gaming, while still delivering up to 20 hours of battery life.

This MacBook Air retains the lightweight, fanless design that makes it so portable, with a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that showcases vibrant colours and razor-sharp detail. Faster Wi-Fi 6E, enhanced storage speeds, and support for dual external displays make it a productivity powerhouse.

We gave the Apple MacBook Air M3 5 stars in our review, claiming “Yes, the best everyday ultraportable is now even better – the gauntlet has been laid down for Intel laptops again.”

So, if you’ve been waiting for the best MacBook Air yet, this Black Friday deal makes it impossible to resist. It’s a premium laptop at an irresistible price, combining power, portability, and Apple’s legendary quality.

Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch | was $1099 | now $844 | save 23% at Amazon US The MacBook Air M3 is Apple’s best ultraportable laptop yet, featuring a powerful M3 chip that delivers faster performance, improved graphics, and incredible efficiency. With a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, lightweight fanless design, and up to 20 hours of battery life, it’s perfect for everything from creative work to everyday tasks. Buy Now

Is this actually a good deal?

Absolutely! At $844, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the 2024 MacBook Air M3. Using a trusted third-party service, we verified that the previous lowest price was $900, making this Black Friday offer unbeatable.

If you’ve been holding out for the perfect moment to upgrade, this is it – the best ultraportable MacBook at a record-breaking discount.

