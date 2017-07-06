Summer photography special, Xbox One X and watches for every wrist in August's Stuff magazine – out now!

What’s that? It’s sunny outside? Quick, grab your sun cream and head for the beach! Or, if you’re feeling a little more creative, pick up anything that can take a picture and head wherever takes your fancy.
Worried that you haven’t got the right gear to get some stellar summer snaps? Worry not: Stuff’s photography guide will help you take amazing photos with just about anything. Except a microwave. So grab your smartphone, DSLR or compact and get shooting.
And, just to make sure you’re not late for tea after a long day’s shutterbugging, we’ve picked out a crop of our favourite watches - from a ruggedly smart ticker to a World War II inspired number. Not into watches? We’ve suitcases, too, for a quick getaway.
Down at the test facility this month, we’ve been getting down to it with the flagship-scaring OnePlus 5, as well as a pair of OLED TVs and HTC’s squeezable U 11 handset. Going shopping? We’ve lined up some nifty Amazon tricks, too.
That’s not to mention the usual Hot Stuff, competitions and our famous Top Tens, which now come filled with more useful tips and tricks than ever before.
Don’t forget, loads of this stuff can only be found by buying a copy of the mag, which you can pick up from both physical and digital newsstands right now.
Better still, why not subscribe and get the mag delivered straight to your door (with a special cover, just for you)? Just click here to save yourself a trip to the shops, or here for the Kindle edition.
Now you can also buy single issues of Stuff anywhere in the world, with free next-day delivery in the UK. Just click here to find out more.