Stuff July issue out now with essential travel tech and a top TV buyer’s guide

We’re acutely aware British summertime hasn’t quite kicked in yet, but the beauty of Stuff’s “scorching” travel tech gadget guide is that it should prove the catalyst to book a proper getaway to sunnier climes.

City breaks, beach holidays, festivals and backpacking, we’ve got you covered – and given the July issue doubles as a terrific makeshift umbrella, that extends to sheltering you from the rain in the meantime.