Stuff Christmas gift guide issue out now

The Stuff Christmas gift guide issue is out now featuring 144 specially selected present ideas to cater for every budget.
Whether you’re working out what you want this year, or how much you really love them, our awesome ‘gifts for geeks’ wish list has you covered for gamers, music lovers, tech kids, budget buys, luxury items, retro chic, eco-friendly items and a sack full of other ideas to give Santa back ache.
Is there an Echo in here?
The inspiration doesn’t end there, because you’ll find no fewer than 171 gadgets star-rated by our team of experts, including extensive reviews of the new Amazon Echo line-up, Philips’ outstanding OLED+ 984 TV with Bowers & Wilkins sound, Apple’s noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the GoPro Hero 8 Black action cam, and the latest budget smartphones from Nokia and Honor.
If you’re still stuck, have you considered gifting someone a Stuff magazine subscription? We’ve got some fantastic offers on at the moment, including how to get the first three issues for just £5 – that's less than a posh coffee and sage stuffing sandwich.
Mini drones, mini cars and AI musicians
We’ve had some fun in the Christmas issue too – seriously, have you ever taken the time to read the contents page? It’s really funny – introducing the insane 108MP camera phone from Xiaomi, DJI’s Mavic Mini drone that fits in your mitts, and the $95,000 speakers seemingly forged by Gendry from Game of Thrones.
Stream previews the must-watch TV this Christmas, Wheels unveils a Japanese mini-car from Nissan that could be coming to Europe, and we’ve had a play of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – scrummy. Elsewhere futurist Matthew Griffin discusses AI musicians getting record deals, Richard Purvis gets gnarly with nine electric guitars, and we tell you how to pick the best media streamer for your TV.
Pick up a copy of the Stuff magazine Christmas issue from all good newsagents and supermarkets, digital editions can be found via Readly or Pocketmags, or head over to the Kelsey store to check out those tempting subscription deals. Thank you so much for your continued support, and from everyone on the magazine have a brilliant December and an even better Christmas.