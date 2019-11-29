Stuff Christmas gift guide issue out now

The Stuff Christmas gift guide issue is out now featuring 144 specially selected present ideas to cater for every budget.

Whether you’re working out what you want this year, or how much you really love them, our awesome ‘gifts for geeks’ wish list has you covered for gamers, music lovers, tech kids, budget buys, luxury items, retro chic, eco-friendly items and a sack full of other ideas to give Santa back ache.