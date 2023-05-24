SpyraThree water gun is a weapon of mass saturation

If you bring a knife to a gun fight you can’t expect to win, but turn up to a water fight armed with a SpyraThree and you’ll soon have your opponents waving wet white flags in sodden surrender.

This battery-powered fire waterarm has a pressurised tank onboard that means it can fire fat 30ml globules of H2O much further than the piddly little squirt of your average water pistol, with Power Shots enabling you to hit targets up to 50 feet away, while a regular blast will still travel an impressive 35 feet.

The SpyraThree has three different game modes that alter how quickly it reloads and how big the payloads are. League mode restricts how often you can fire, but it does give you access to those long-range Power Shots by holding down the trigger; Burst mode fires three shots every time, which obviously uses up your water reserves more quickly; and Open mode allows you to blast away as much as you want.

Soaks to be you

A display on top of the gun shows you how much H2ammo you have left in your tank, but reloading when you’ve run out couldn’t be easier. Just stick the muzzle in a bucket of water, push the trigger away from you, and it’ll glug up a load more for you to fire at the enemy. The display also shows how much battery you’ve got left, so you’ll know exactly how long you’ve got until you need to fall back and plug in a USB-C cable.

Of course, this kind of fire waterpower doesn’t come cheap. A single SpyraThree will set you back $179/£149, or you can arm two people for $336.52/£280.12. Add a wheelbarrow full of water balloons and those pesky kids down the street will be wringing their clothes out for weeks. Water in the hole!