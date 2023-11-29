Spotify Wrapped 2023 arrives: here’s how to get yours

What was the soundtrack to your 2023? Had one particular tune on constant repeat through your Bluetooth speaker? Spotify is about to reveal all with this year’s Wrapped celebration. Spotify Wrapped 2023 sees the streaming music giant shine a light on top artists, genres and tracks for a ninth year, while also highlighting the most popular podcasts.

This year’s Wrapped sees a few new additions to the usual breakdown including “Me in 2023”, where you’re assigned one of 12 different characters that best describe your listening habits. Shapeshifters are apparently quick to move on from one artist to another, Luminaries like light, upbeat tunes, and Alchemists create the most playlists. Sound Town then finds the city you’re closest to worldwide in terms of artist preference and track favourites.

The fan favourite top 5 genres breakdown has also been restyled with a sandwich-style graphic, top 5 artists shows which month your listening peaked for each entry, and the Wrapped feed includes video messages from thousands of bands, DJs and solo stars.

Fresh features including Spotify’s AI DJ have also been given the Wrapped treatment, with commentary about favourite artists, songs and genres for the first week after Wrapped launches.

Spotify UK is marking the occasion with a live London show on the 30th of November, with performances of 2023’s stand-out acts including Sam Smith, Chase & Status, Charli XCX, Kenya Grace, Strandz, Raye and Libianca. It’ll be broadcast on the @SpotifyUK TikTok page from 8.30pm.

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2023

Spotify Wrapped will show up in the Spotify mobile app for iOS and Android starting from today, the 29th of November. Make sure your apps are the most up-to-date versions and you should see Wrapped on your homescreen.

For the first time you’ll also be able to see your personalised Wrapped rundown on a desktop web browser, by heading to spotify.com/wrapped

Most popular on Spotify 2023

Wondering who made the most musical impact this year, both globally and in the UK? Given how hard it’s been to get tickets to her tour, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist, both in Britain and worldwide. Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Drake also ranked highly on both charts, while Brits also had lots of love for Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran.

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus was the most-streamed songs globally, with “Kill Bill” by SZA close behind. In the UK it was “Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee that took the top spot.

Joe Rogan had the most popular podcast, both in the UK and worldwide. Call Her Daddy, Huberman Lab and anything goes with emma chamberlain were other worldwide favourites, while the UK had The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, and Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell near the top of their lists.

