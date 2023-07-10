Save on Sony WF-1000XM4 with this Prime Day UK deal

If you’ve been looking for the perfect pair of in-ears to silence the outside world, there’s never been a better time to pick up Sony’s fantastic WF-1000XM4. From Amazon you can get 15% off for Prime Day – they’re now £149, down from £177.

Plenty of other Sony audio gear has been discounted for Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza too, including over-ear headphones, soundbars and Bluetooth speakers.

The active noise cancelling WF-1000XM4s have been steadily falling in price all year, and this is the lowest we’ve ever seen them. While they’re a few years old at this point, they still have some of the best ANC you’ll find from any in-ears, while also delivering Sony’s signature sound quality.

Our original WF-1000XM4 review saw them awarded a perfect five star score, noting they were “a punchy, detailed and well-balanced listen” that were “more than capable of soothing just as easily as getting you ready for the dancefloor”.

With Sony yet to replace them, these are still as good as the firm’s noise-cancelling in-ears get, with Hi-Res Wireless support, IPX4 water resistance and up to 24 hours of playback using the charging case (which also supports wireless top-ups).

For more modest budgets, or anyone wanting to colour-coordinate their tech to their outfit, the more vibrant WF-C700N has also been reduced. Originally £99, these in-ears can now be had for £79 – a 20% saving over RRP. As well as basic Black and White colours, you can also get a pair in Lavender or Sage Green – the same colours as the Sony Xperia 10 IV smartphone, in case you like all your gadgets to match.

It’s just just about design with these in-ears: they’re moulded to sit comfortably in your ears for all-day listening, have Sony’s bespoke DSEE upscaling to give low quality streaming tracks some extra crispness, and connect with multipoint Bluetooth for quickly swapping between multiple devices. Battery life should be good for 15 hours total with ANC enabled, and IPX4 water resistance means they’ll be just fine for wearing to the gym.

Elsewhere Sony has slashed £150 off the HT-A3000 soundbar. The Atmos-ready ‘bar is usually £599, but right now is available for £449 – a healthy 25% saving over retail. Do keep in mind that it was doing the rounds for £499 before Prime Day, though.

The 3.1-channel soundbar has a built-in subwoofer, to free up floor space compared to a separate sub, and uses virtual surround sound tech to give the impression of vertical audio. It syncs up with Bravia TVs, so their inbuilt speakers don’t go to waste, and you can also add a set of wireless rear speakers later to get Sony’s bespoke 360 Spatial Sound mapping, for an even more convincing home cinema experience.

It’s got one HDMI eARC output, although it doesn’t support 4K/120Hz passthrough so might not be top pick for anyone with a current-gen console. The fairly compact dimensions could make it the perfect addition to a second TV, though.

Finally, the SRS-XB13 Extra Bass portable wireless speaker is doing the rounds for £32.50 – a £6.50 saving over the standard price, which knocks it down into impulse buy territory. It’s IP67 waterproof, so can be taken just about anywhere without worrying about rain showers or accidental splashings.

A 16-hour battery life should be plenty for beach excursions or days spent by the pool, and if you pick up two you can run ’em in stereo for a more expansive sound. It’s available in six funky colours (OK, five funky colours and Black) and comes with a carry strap to easily lug around.

