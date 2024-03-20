Get a first look at the Swatch Snoopy MoonSwatch dial

In January, Swatch announced plans to launch a Snoopy edition of the MoonSwatch via a mysterious video on Instagram. The Swiss watchmaker has been drip-feeding information ever since, but excitement (and hype) has reached an all-time high thanks to a recent glimpse of the dial.

The announcement, recently posted to Instagram, has sparked excitement among fans worldwide with the promise of adding a new complication to the popular Bioceramic chronograph.

The quick ten-second video shows the close-up of a moonphase complication with Snoopy slumped inside the crescent moon.

This reveal goes far beyond everyone’s previous Snoopy MoonSwatch expectations, with previous mock-ups and renders floating around online only featuring a static Snoopy on the dial. For me, personally, this has turned the Snoopy MoonSwatch from a ‘might-want’ into an ‘instabuy’.

The video transitions to night, displaying the lume-filled moon and stars dotted around the subdial. It also reveals previously unseen wording, “I can’t sleep without a nightlight!” which is a recurring theme in Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip.

This new promise of a popular complication in the subdial, combined with the charm of Snoopy and the affordable price of Swatch all but ensures this will be a very hard-to-get timepiece.

I expect we’ll see lines outside the Swatch store again, as well as ridiculous resale prices online. In fact, this can already be seen on eBay, with brazen chancers selling ‘pre-sale’ slots for £3000 (do not buy these!)

Hopefully, the Snoopy MoonSwatch will follow in the original collection’s footsteps in not be a limited edition, but time will tell.

Of course, hype-beasts, enthusiasts and collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the release of this whimsical timepiece, and it marks yet another chapter in the MoonSwatch’s legacy.

Luckily, they won’t have to wait for long, as Swatch has confirmed the watch will launch on the 26th March 2024, which is the two-year anniversary of the first MoonSwatch launch.

This date was revealed in the Guardian newspaper last week, with a full-page ad showing Snoopy’s footprint on the surface of the moon.

