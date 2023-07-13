Sky releases its most powerful Wi-Fi package with new router

There are plenty of broadband options to choose from, but which is going to give you the best connection? You want a service that can reach throughout your entire home, and comes with the right hardware. Fortunately, Sky‘s latest broadband package promises plenty of power, reaching further and faster than before. The brand released its new WiFi Max add-on that’ll deliver some of the most reliable broadband on the market.

With Sky’s new package, the brand is rolling out a new minimum speed guarantee. The brand will guarantee 25Mbps, which is enough to stream in UHD, game, and work in every room. If your speed falls below this, you or can get your money back. But Sky’s new WiFi Max service is much more capable than that, offering speeds averaging 900Mbps on a Gigafast plan.

But the most impressive part of the new service is the revamped router it comes with. Sky’s new Max Hub supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard for a more reliable connection that reaches further throughout your home. The router uses cloud optimisation for a smoother connection, adapting the flow of traffic to each device. Plus, you can expect the router to come with plenty of advanced security protections, and your settings are controllable from a smartphone. And, of course, the new tech plays nicely with Sky’s other kit.

Sky’s new WiFi Max service is available to both new and existing customers as an add-on. For new customers, you can find plans available from the brand starting at £25 per month in an 18-month contract. Existing customers can add the more powerful service from just £10 per month.