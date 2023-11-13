Your Sky Live camera is getting these extra interactive apps and games

If you’re a fan of jumping round your living room, it might be worth checking out Sky’s latest feature drop. Sky Live, the nifty little camera for the Sky Glass 4K TV, isn’t just sitting pretty anymore. It’s gearing up to turn your living room into an entertainment hotspot, with some fresh and fun features that are rolling out faster than you can say “Peppa Pig”.

Sky Live is built on the Entertainment OS platform, and lets your Sky Glass telly get more interactive. It starts at just £6 extra per month, letting you work out, play, and make video calls from your telly. Its latest update has the camera offering fun for all the family, with a suite of new games to play.

Beloved muddy puddle enthusiast Peppa Pig is making a splash right in your living room. The new Peppa Pig: Jump and Giggle game offers 10 episodic games that’ll have you and the ankle-biters jumping around. And if you’ve ever fancied turning your living room into a pop concert, the new Stringray Karaoke app will be right up your alley. With over 70,000 songs in 25 languages, there’s enough to test even the most seasoned shower singers. You can duet and record your performances for some rather embarrassing social media posts. Or, the football-based Go Keeper game is one for anyone that fancies themselves as a bit of a goalkeeper. This game uses your hands as virtual gloves, and lets you dive across the living room to save goals.

The idea behind these new games for Sky Live is to provide a more interactive experience. There’s a range of games available, so everyone in the family can get stuck in. Catherine Less, Managing Director of TV at Sky, explained, “it’s brilliant we can now extend their fun with exciting, motion-controlled games on Sky Live.” The update with the new games is rolling out in time for Christmas.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home