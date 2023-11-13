Your Sky Live camera is getting these extra interactive apps and games
Get stuck in with Peppa Pig, as a goalkeeper, or a seasoned singer with these new interactive games.
If you’re a fan of jumping round your living room, it might be worth checking out Sky’s latest feature drop. Sky Live, the nifty little camera for the Sky Glass 4K TV, isn’t just sitting pretty anymore. It’s gearing up to turn your living room into an entertainment hotspot, with some fresh and fun features that are rolling out faster than you can say “Peppa Pig”.
Sky Live is built on the Entertainment OS platform, and lets your Sky Glass telly get more interactive. It starts at just £6 extra per month, letting you work out, play, and make video calls from your telly. Its latest update has the camera offering fun for all the family, with a suite of new games to play.
Beloved muddy puddle enthusiast Peppa Pig is making a splash right in your living room. The new Peppa Pig: Jump and Giggle game offers 10 episodic games that’ll have you and the ankle-biters jumping around. And if you’ve ever fancied turning your living room into a pop concert, the new Stringray Karaoke app will be right up your alley. With over 70,000 songs in 25 languages, there’s enough to test even the most seasoned shower singers. You can duet and record your performances for some rather embarrassing social media posts. Or, the football-based Go Keeper game is one for anyone that fancies themselves as a bit of a goalkeeper. This game uses your hands as virtual gloves, and lets you dive across the living room to save goals.
The idea behind these new games for Sky Live is to provide a more interactive experience. There’s a range of games available, so everyone in the family can get stuck in. Catherine Less, Managing Director of TV at Sky, explained, “it’s brilliant we can now extend their fun with exciting, motion-controlled games on Sky Live.” The update with the new games is rolling out in time for Christmas.